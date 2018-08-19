Mother and daughter fighting for their lives after random hammer attack

They were taken to south London hospitals where they are in a critical condition.

Officers were called at 12.10pm to find the women, aged 64 and 30, suffering from injuries “consistent with a violent assault”, Scotland Yard said.

Joe Xuereb, 27, is being sought after the women were targeted at Adderley Gardens in Greenwich, south-east London, on Sunday.

A mother and daughter are fighting for their lives after a stranger launched a hammer attack in the street.

A hammer was recovered from the scene which was “believed to have been used in the assault”, a police spokesman said.

The suspect, from Greenwich, is thought to have mental health issues and should not be approached by members of the public, police said.

He was described as a white male with short, light-coloured hair, wearing beige trousers, a white top and black trainers.

He was last seen travelling on a black and orange bicycle, according to the force.

Anyone who spots Xuereb is asked to call 999 immediately.

Detective Superintendent Jane Corrigan said: “I would like to reassure the community that we are doing everything we can to trace Xuereb and question him in relation to the horrific attack which has left two women fighting for their lives.

“I would urge anyone who has information on his whereabouts to contact the police on 999, and would like to remind the public not to approach him if seen.”