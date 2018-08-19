Rain clearing the northeast, but staying mostly cloudy

Sunday daytime: Rain will clear northern England and southern and eastern Scotland through the morning. A cloudy day for many, with a few light showers in the west. However, pockets of sunshine will develop during the afternoon. Feeling warm and humid, especially in the south.

Sunday night: Cloudy for many with a few spots of drizzle. Low cloud and hill fog in places too. A mild night, but turning cool under clearer skies across northern Scotland.