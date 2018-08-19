Some tips for parents and children to help cope with GCSE results stress

The run-up to exam results day can be a time of great stress for anxious teenagers waiting to see if their hard work has paid off and they have gained the grades they need to set them on to the next phase of their life – whatever that may be. The NSPCC’s latest figures show that in 2017/18 Childline held 1,298 counselling sessions with children and teenagers worried about their exam results and what to do next – a 15% rise compared to the previous year. Just under a quarter of counselling sessions were delivered last August – the month when exam results are published. Here are some tips on how young people, and their parents, can cope with the wait for exam results:

Young people: – It is normal to feel apprehensive ahead of getting exam results, and you are not alone if you feel concerned. – Although different scenarios for results day may be going through your head, try to not let any worries overwhelm you. – “It is important to remember that things are out of your hands now,” Childline service manager Wendy Robinson says, and that no matter what happens “there are a number of practical steps you can take to help you focus on what to do next”. – In the meantime, she suggests young people try to enjoy their summer break by focusing on the things they enjoy. – If you are feeling particularly worried or stressed, speak to someone you trust who is a good listener – don’t keep feelings to yourself.

– On results day, it can feel as if your whole future is determined by your results – try to remind yourself this is not the case. – If your results are not what you hoped for, there will still be lots of opportunities to succeed in life. – Options include speaking to a careers adviser about next steps, exploring possibilities such as re-sitting exams, going to another college, or changing courses.

