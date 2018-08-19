Woman runs 1,500 miles from Shetland to Penzance in hospice fundraiser

A woman is running the length of the British Isles to raise money for a hospice care charity. Faith Addison will run 1,500 miles from Shetland to Penzance in Cornwall – the equivalent of over 57 marathons – in 42 days. She begins the challenge on August 26. “This will be a solo, unsupported run covering over a marathon a day, along some of the UK’s iconic long-distance trails, with my camping gear on my back,” said Miss Addison. “If I manage to cover a minimum of 36 miles per day this should take me six weeks.” The 34-year-old, who used to live in Stroud, Gloucestershire, but now lives in Shetland, is raising money for Longfield Hospice Care because the charity is supporting her godfather Larry Leighton, who has Parkinson’s disease.

Faith Addison trains ahead of her challenge Credit: Faith Addison

“This isn’t an easy challenge. It’s going to be tough. But if I raise valuable funds for my godfather’s chosen charity Longfield it will be worth it. “In my godfather’s words, ‘they are wonderful’,” said Miss Addison, who works as a locum pharmacist throughout the UK. Besides supporting the Longfield charity, she will also raise funds for Parkinson’s UK. This is not the first time she has set herself a feat. She has twice cycled from Land’s End to John O’Groats and climbed the three highest peaks of Scotland, England and Wales. When she turned 30, she used the money she had saved for a house deposit on her dream holiday – cycling around the world. Miss Addison spent 30 months – 11 of them in New Zealand, a country she fell in love with – on her epic journey.

Faith is no stranger to a challenge Credit: Faith Addison