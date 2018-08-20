149 hostages freed by Afghan forces after Taliban ambush

Afghan forces have rescued 149 people in northern Kunduz province who had been abducted by the Taliban just hours earlier. By mid-afternoon, fighting was still under way in the area to free 21 remaining hostages, officials added. The operation was a boost for Afghan forces, which have struggled to contain a resurgent Taliban on battlefields across the country.

Taliban fighters gathering with residents to celebrate a three-day ceasefire in June Credit: Ramat Gul/AP

On Monday morning, the Taliban ambushed a convoy of three buses travelling on a road in the Khan Abad district, and forced everyone to come with them. Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said that after Afghan security forces freed 149 people, including women and children, the insurgents were still holding 21 hostages from the buses. He said at least seven Taliban fighters have been killed in the fighting so far. The ambush came despite Afghan president Ashraf Ghani’s announcement of a conditional ceasefire with the Taliban during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha this week.

