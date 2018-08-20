£28 million raised for Rohingya refugees as British appeal set to close

Charities have raised £28 million for Rohingya refugees stranded in Bangladesh within the first year of the most recent exodus. In 12 months, an already-substantial refugee settlement in southern Bangladesh has become home to 700,000 more Rohingya fleeing neighbouring Burma amid reports of extreme violence. The Kutupalong-Balukhali expansion site, informally known as the megacamp, is now considered the world’s biggest refugee camp, the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) said.

An appeal launched by the consort of 13 UK aid agencies has raised £28 million, including £5 million matched by the UK Government, and will end in August. During the first six months, the money provided food for 351,500 people. Over the current phase, which will stretch for a further year, funds will go toward supporting nine health facilities and two mobile clinics helping 200,000 people. More than 900,000 Rohingya are estimated to be living in the sprawling camp system and nearby communities around Cox’s Bazar in the south of the country. Seasonal monsoons have not proved as catastrophic as aid agencies feared, but have been damaging nonetheless, with tens of thousands of Rohingya relocated to safer ground. More than 100 learning centres have been damaged by landslides, and 70 by flooding, according to the Inter Sector Coordination Group (ISCG), which is coordinating the humanitarian response.

