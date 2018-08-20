37 deaths as measles cases soar in Europe

The WHO has urged people to ensure they are vaccinated against Measlesm Credit: PA

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said at least 37 people have died as the number of measles cases in Europe jumped sharply during the first six months of 2018. The UN agency’s European office said more than 41,000 measles cases were reported in the region during the first half of the year – more than in all 12-month periods so far this decade. The previous highest annual total was 23,927 cases in 2017. A year earlier, only 5,273 cases were reported. The agency said half of this year’s total – some 23,000 cases – occurred in Ukraine. France, Georgia, Greece, Italy, Russia and Serbia also had more than 1,000 infections each.

The agency called for better surveillance and increased immunisation rates to prevent the disease from becoming endemic. While measles is not too serious, it can lead to serious and potentially life-threatening complications in some people, such as infections of the lungs (pneumonia) and brain (encephalitis). In 2016, the WHO confirmed that measles had been eliminated from the UK, but due to its prevalence in Europe there continue to be imported cases of the disease in this country. What are the symptoms of measles? The symptoms of measles develop around 10 days after infection occurs and include:

Cold-like symptoms, such as a runny nose, sneezing and a cough

Sore, red eyes that may be sensitive to light

A high temperature, which may reach around 40C (104F)

Small greyish-white spots on the inside of the cheeks

A few days after the initial symptoms, a red-brown blotchy rash will appear. This usually starts on the head or upper neck before spreading outwards to the rest of the body.

What should you do if you think you have measles? If you think you have measles, you should contact your GP. The illness takes around seven to 10 days to pass, and while there is no cure (like when you have a cold) the NHS recommends doing the following to help relieve the symptoms:

Taking paracetamol or ibuprofen to relieve fever, aches and pains

Drinking plenty of water to avoid dehydration

Closing the curtains to help reduce light sensitivity

Using damp cotton wool to clean the eyes

Staying off school or work for at least four days from when the rash first appears as it is highly contagious

Is measles easy to avoid?