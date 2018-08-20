Afghanistan forces free 149 of captives seized by Taliban

Afghanistan’s government has freed 149 people, including women and children, who were abducted by the Taliban just hours earlier in the province of Kunduz. Nasrat Rahimi, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, says the insurgents still hold 21 others hostage following their ambush of a convoy of buses travelling in the Khan Abad district on Monday. The spokesman says the rescue operation conducted by the security forces has so far killed at least seven Taliban fighters. Esmatullah Muradi, spokesman for the provincial governor in Kunduz, also confirmed the rescue of the hostages and says the operation continues.

File photo of Taliban fighters gathering with residents to celebrate a three-day ceasefire in June Credit: Ramat Gul/AP

The incident came despite President Ashraf Ghani’s call for a ceasefire with the Taliban during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. Mohammad Yusouf Ayubi, the head of the provincial council in Kunduz province, said the insurgents stopped three buses on the road near Khan Abad district on Monday and abducted the passengers. Mr Ayubi believes the Taliban were looking for government employees or members of the security forces. Abdul Rahman Aqtash, a police chief in neighbouring Takhar province, said the passengers were from Badakhshan and Takhar provinces and were travelling to the capital, Kabul. There was no comment from the Taliban but the area of the incident is under Taliban control. Mr Ghani made the ceasefire announcement on Sunday during celebrations of the 99th anniversary of Afghanistan’s independence.

