Almost 6.5 million parking tickets to be handed out in just 12 months – report

Almost 6.5 million parking tickets could be handed to British drivers in just 12 months, new figures suggest. Some 1.48 million vehicle keeper records were requested by parking management firms in just the first quarter of 2018/19, according to RAC Foundation analysis of Government data. If this 14% year-on-year increase continues then an estimated 6.44 million parking tickets will be issued in the current financial year, the motoring research charity said.

Parking companies obtain records from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) to chase vehicle owners for alleged infringements in private car parks such as at shopping centres, leisure facilities and motorway service areas. Each resultant penalty charge can cost drivers up to £100. RAC Foundation director Steve Gooding said: “Motorists might well be asking what is going on when the number of records being sought by private parking companies has shot up yet again. “Numbers like these suggest that something, somewhere, is going wrong.” The Government has committed to back a Private Member’s Bill which would lead to the introduction of a code of conduct for private car park operators. Tory former minister Sir Greg Knight’s Parking (Code of Practice) Bill passed its committee stage in the House of Commons last month. Its next step is the Commons’ report stage scheduled for November 23.

Parking graphic Credit: PA Graphics