Asthma attacks for children more likely after school return, charity warns

Children are more likely to be hospitalised by asthma attacks when they return to school after the summer holidays, according to a charity. Asthma UK said figures showed a 70% increase in hospital admissions in August, when children return to school, with 117 emergency hospital admissions in August last year, up from 65 in July 2017. The charity believes a lack of routine in taking medicine and inhalers over the holidays could be behind the rise.

Asthma medication builds up over time, helping to protect the airways so a lack of routine use means attacks can be triggered by cold and flu viruses when children return to school. More than 70,000 children in Scotland are thought to have asthma. Asthma UK is calling on parents of children with asthma to follow its advice on how to spot an approaching asthma attack and how to avoid it. Sonia Munde, head of services at Asthma UK, said “Going back to school should be an exciting time for children but many end up in hospital fighting for life after an asthma attack. “This is extremely distressing for a child and their parent. It could be avoided if parents know how to spot their child’s asthma is getting worse and know what to do if their child is having an asthma attack.

