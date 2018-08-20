British jobs will be wiped out by artificial intelligence, warns Bank chief

Artificial intelligence has the potential to wipe out thousands of British jobs, the Bank of England’s chief economist has warned.

Andy Haldane said the so-called Fourth Industrial Revolution will see “the machine replacing humans doing thinking things”.

“The first three industrial revolutions have been about largely machines replacing humans doing principally manual tasks, whereas the fourth will be different.

“All of a sudden it will be the machine replacing humans doing thinking things, as well as doing things,” Mr Haldane told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.