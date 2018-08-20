Children whose parents have cancer may perform worse in school – study

Youngsters whose parents are diagnosed with cancer may benefit from extra support from schools, it has been suggested after a new study linked parental cancer to poorer grades.

Parental cancer was also linked to lower educational attainment and adult earning power.

Researchers from the University of Copenhagen examined data from Danish registries to link data on children born in Denmark between 1978 and 1999 and their parents.

Information was collected on whether a child’s parent was diagnosed with cancer before the ages of 15 and 18.

The information was compared to the child’s grade point average when they were 15. It was also linked to their educational attainment and disposable personal income at the age of 30.