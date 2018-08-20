Dean defends cathedral screening films with graphic sex scenes and paganism

A cathedral is pressing ahead with plans to show two “not for the faint-hearted” horror films and Monty Python’s Life of Brian on an inflatable big screen – despite opposition from some church wardens.

The Dean of Derby, The Very Reverend Dr Stephen Hance, said the decision to host the city’s QUAD cinema’s Fright Club and other films in the nave would not compromise the cathedral’s holiness.

Critics of the plans have claimed 1970s classics The Wicker Man and Don’t Look Now are inappropriate for a place-of-worship because of a graphic nude sex scene and themes of paganism.

Other films on the list for Derby Cathedral include Sister Act and The Greatest Showman.

But the cathedral is looking to go ahead with the plans, despite admitting some of them will not be “to everyone’s taste” and will “provoke comment and engagement”.

Dr Hance said: “We are looking forward to welcoming all those who want to enjoy these diverse special screenings and my hope is that it will encourage the people of Derby and Derbyshire to discover their cathedral.

“Not all the films will be to everyone’s taste and some of them will provoke comment and engagement with serious issues, which is to be encouraged.

“For example, as well being a great film and example of superb story-telling, The Wicker Man is the story of a Christian martyr.”