Derry Girls group launches campaign against hard border

Political leaders have not truly considered the “day-to-day impact” a hard border would have on people across the island of Ireland, a new group has claimed. Derry Girls Against Borders has called on those involved in the Brexit negotiations to listen to the fears and anxieties of those living in border communities. The group, whose name is a nod to the popular TV series, held a meeting on Monday night to kick off a campaign against borders being introduced on the island of Ireland or in the Irish Sea.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Founder Tanya McCamphill said women from all walks of life had come together because they were worried and felt that their way of life was being threatened. “It is widely recognised that a hard border in Ireland or down the Irish Sea would cause significant social, economic and political challenges, yet still there is no agreed solution,” Ms McCamphill said. “Our campaign reflects a growing anxiety that our way of life is under threat.” She said the conversation to date had not yet focused on the effect a border would have on local communities.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.