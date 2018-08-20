'You blocked my driveway...I waited 45 minutes for you to move' - resident leaves angry note on ambulance

A disgruntled member of the public left a critical note on an ambulance which was blocking their driveway in the early hours of the morning.

The note was placed on the windscreen of the emergency vehicle in Leicester, after a driver became frustrated they could not return their car due to the position of the ambulance.

"You blocked my driveway...I waited 45 minutes for you to move. Please have some consideration where you park the ambulance! This is not the first time."

Ambulance crews have pleaded with disgruntled residents not leave rude notes on their vehicles as it “upsets” staff.

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) said they responded to a genuine emergency in Leicester, during which a note was put on the windscreen.

EMAS said the vehicle was parked “as considerately as possible”.

The service has now asked for anybody with a problem to speak to them directly if they urgently need to leave their house and their access is blocked.