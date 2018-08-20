The Eagles' 'Greatest Hits' overtake Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' as best-selling album of all time

The group's “Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975” now occupies the coveted space, according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIA).

The Eagles have the best-selling album of all time, beating Michael Jackon's Thriller.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In a statement he said: “We are grateful for our families, our management, our crew, the people at radio and, most of all, the loyal fans who have stuck with us through the ups and downs of 46 years."

Founding member of the group, Don Henley, said the 46-year musical journey had been "quite a ride".

RIA measure album success in streams, across video and audio platforms, downloads and physical sales.

The switch of albums at the top spot comes nearly a decade after Jackson's death.

The King of Pop's 'Thriller' now occupies second place in the album ranking.

It is closely followed by The Eagles' 'Hotel California' album published in 1977 - a year after the Greatest Hits compilation was released.

The Eagles, whose music for many formed part of the popular soundtrack to the 1970s, broke up in the 1980s.

They went on to reunite 14 years later, earning their place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.