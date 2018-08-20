Eight killed as flash flood hits hikers in Italian gorge in Calabria

Heavy rain has flooded a gorge filled with hikers in the southern Italian region of Calabria, killing at least eight people, the civil protection agency said.

Officials said the dead included four men and four women.

The head of civil protection in Calabria, Carlo Tansi, told Sky TG24 that 12 other people, including a 10-year-old boy, were taken to safety after the flash flood in the Raganello Gorge, a popular hiking spot.

The boy was among six people who were injured, the agency said.