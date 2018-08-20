England’s castles besieged by weeds and rough weather, charity warns

Historic castles which have survived sieges and conflict are now facing new threats including invasive weeds and severe weather, English Heritage said. The charity, which looks after 66 castles across England from Dover to Carlisle, said it is spending £1.9 million this year on wall repairs, including removing deep-rooted damaging weeds such as ivy and valerian.

Plants such as valerian can damage stonework on walls at sites such as Carisbrooke Castle Credit: English Heritage/PA

Penetrating damp and extreme weather can also cause erosion and damage to the stonework of the castles, some of which are more than a thousand years old. English Heritage is running a crowdfunding appeal as part of its #LoveCastles summer season in the hope of raising £50,000 from the public to help it protect the landmarks for future generations. The charity is making the call as it revealed more people than ever are visiting its castles, with a record 1.2 million visitors enjoying a day out at an English Heritage castle since the start of May – up 10% on last year. Throughout the year, urgent conservation work is taking place at castles across the country.

This includes removing extensive ivy and other plants, shrubs and even trees whose roots are growing into the castle walls, which then need to be repaired. Eroded stones may also need to be replaced to strengthen weakened walls. English Heritage chief executive Kate Mavor said: “So far this summer we’ve seen more people than ever visit the castles in our care.

Experts are inspecting and carrying out conservation work at castles Credit: English Heritage/PA