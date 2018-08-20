Footage shows dramatic moment Genoa bridge collapses

Dramatic footage has been released which shows the moment the Morandi motorway bridge in Genoa collapses, killing at least 43 people.

Just moments before the shocking collapse, a truck drives underneath the bridge, while a man walks by.

Seconds later the bridge is reduced to tonnes of rubble on the floor.

The footage, which was released by Italian police, comes after it was revealed that in February, engineers said that corrosion of the metal cables supporting the Genoa highway bridge had reduced the bridge’s strength by 20%.

Despite the findings, the Italian magazine Espresso wrote that “neither the ministry, nor the highway company, ever considered it necessary to limit traffic, divert heavy trucks, reduce the roadway from two to one lanes or reduce the speed” of vehicles on the key artery for the northern port city.

A large section of the bridge collapsed on August 14 during a heavy downpour.

As well as killing 43 people, more than 600 people who live in apartment blocks beneath another section of the bridge were forced to evacuate over fears regarding the stability of the rest of the structure.