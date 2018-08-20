Family pays tribute to boy, 15, who died after falling ill

His family, from Fettercairn, said they are “devastated” in a statement released through police.

Police said Corey Doyle, 15, died after taking unwell in the Fordoun area of Aberdeenshire on Sunday.

The family of a teenager who died after falling ill have paid tribute to their “kind, loving son”.

The 15-year-old’s family said: “Corey was a much-loved son, brother and grandson, and was a popular pupil at Mearns Academy in Laurencekirk.

“He was a kind, loving son who also enjoyed spending time with his many friends.

“He loved spending time with his family, joking and making us laugh. We are all absolutely devastated by what has happened.

“We are grateful to those who have supported us at this incredibly difficult time and ask that we are now given privacy to grieve.”

Detective Inspector Stewart Drummond said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Corey at this sad time.

“We are continuing to support his family as our enquiries progress and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”