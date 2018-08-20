First disabled woman to sail solo around Britain dies aged 46

The first disabled woman to sail solo around Britain has died at the age of 46. Hilary Lister, who was paralysed from the neck down, became famous after she used the “sip-and-puff” system for steering and controlling a yacht’s sails. She became the first quadriplegic to sail across the English Channel in 2005 and then the first female quadriplegic to sail around the Isle of Wight in 2007.

Hilary Lister on board her specially equipped boat Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Ms Lister went on to sail solo around Britain in 2009. The International Sailing Federation (ISAF) judged that the feat put her in the top four sailors in the world. Announcing her death, a post on her website says: “It is with deep regret that Hilary’s Dream Trust announces the passing of its founder – Hilary Lister – an inspiration to many, a recipient of many accolades and a record holder of many sailing achievements.” Alex Lister paid tribute to his stepmother, telling the BBC: “She turned the suffering she was experiencing into an opportunity.”

