- ITV Report
-
Five things you need to know about Strictly contestant Lauren Steadman
Paralympian Lauren Steadman has been unveiled as one of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing contestants.
Here are five things you need to know about the athlete.
– Steadman, 25, was born missing her lower right arm.
– She started her sporting career in swimming at the age of 11, with her first international competition at age 13 in Denmark.
– Steadman first got into triathlon after her uncle, who is a triathlete, suggested that she should give it a try.
– The athlete switched sports from swimming to triathlon after London 2012’s Paralympic Games and went on to win silver at Rio 2016 in the sport’s inaugural inclusion at the Games.
– She gained a First Class degree in Psychology at Portsmouth University in 2014.