Gatwick forced to used whiteboards after IT failure

Gatwick Airport was forced to use whiteboards to display flight updates following an IT failure. Staff at the UK’s second busiest airport resorted to manually writing out vital information such as gate numbers as digital screens could not be used. Some passengers missed their flights due to the issue, caused by a damaged fibre optic cable.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The problem emerged in the early hours of the morning and was not fully rectified until around 5pm. August is one of the busiest periods of the year for the West Sussex airport as many families embark on summer holidays. A spokesman said: “The airport’s manual contingency plan – which included displaying information manually in the terminals and having extra staff on hand to help direct passengers – worked well and tens of thousands of passengers departed on time and no flights were cancelled.

Airport staff updated the boards manually Credit: Hunter Ruthven/PA

“Gatwick would like to apologise to any passengers who were inconvenienced by this issue.” He added that a “handful of people have missed their flights” as a result. Ayla Herbert, 26, from Penryn, Cornwall, was at the airport for a Flybe flight to Newquay when she encountered a crowd gathered around two whiteboards after passing through security.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.