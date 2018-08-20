Hague: Don’t bend the rules for Johnson and risk entryist surge

Bending leadership rules in favour of Boris Johnson would risk “swamping” the Tory party with entryists and causing long-term damage, Lord Hague has warned. Writing for the Daily Telegraph, the former party leader said the grassroots should not be given too much say in a leadership vote, which could risk a Jeremy Corbyn-style split. Currently only two leadership candidates go to a final vote, a rule set under Lord Hague’s leadership, but activists want any MP with the support of 20 colleagues to go through. He compared the idea to Labour’s rule changes of 2015, when opening up its membership led to a surge in hard-left supporters and the election of Jeremy Corbyn, which he said left democracy “fundamentally weaker”.

Boris Johnson is ‘thought to be more popular with party members than with parliamentarians’ Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

Lord Hague, a former foreign secretary, said the change would help Mr Johnson, “who is currently thought to be more popular with the party members than with parliamentarians”. But he warned it would put too much power in the hands of Tory activists, who he says “are often the first to point out that they are not remotely representative of society at large or even of their voters”. He highlighted a call by Leave.EU, a hard Brexit campaign group, for its supporters to “flood” the Conservative Party to ensure a “true Brexiteer” like Mr Johnson becomes prime minister. Lord Hague’s reform gave party members the deciding vote in a leadership contest for the first time. He said he had hoped the rules would lead to the revival of the Conservative grassroots but had been proved “spectacularly wrong” after membership of the party halved to its current level of 124,000.

Jeremy Corbyn’s rise has weakened democracy, Lord Hague said Credit: Jane Barlow/PA