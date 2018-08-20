Historic Deeside station building to re-open after fire

A former railway station building on Royal Deeside is to re-open after it was destroyed by fire three years ago.

A ceremony will take place to mark the completion of the project to rebuild Ballater’s Old Royal Station on Monday.

The B-listed station was historically used by royals travelling to nearby Balmoral Castle.

Located at the heart of the village, it was devastated by fire in May 2015 and has been rebuilt by Aberdeenshire Council.

The building is home to a VisitScotland information centre, a restaurant and tearoom run by The Prince’s Foundation and a public library, as well as the royal waiting room and carriage.