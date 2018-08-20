Jeremy Corbyn condemns former MP suspended from Labour amid anti-Semitism row

Jeremy Corbyn has condemned a former Labour MP who appeared to say he had lost respect for the Jewish community following the anti-Semitism row engulfing the party. The party leader also vowed to take action against anyone who behaves in an anti-Semitic way as he visited a bus firm in Falkirk during a four-day stint in Scotland. Jim Sheridan has been suspended from Labour following a complaint about a social media post.

The former Paisley and Renfrewshire North MP, now a councillor in Renfrewshire, is under investigation over the comments, in which he is reported to have expressed a loss of “respect and empathy” for the Jewish community. Mr Corbyn said: “It’s completely wrong what he (Jim Sheridan) said. He did withdraw it later on, he has been suspended from membership, there will be an independent investigation – independent of me that is – so I can’t comment any further. “We do not tolerate anti-Semitism in any form, in our party or anywhere in our society.” He added: “The NEC, our party, our party members, are fully aware of that and we take action against anyone who behaves in an anti-Semitic way.”

Jeremy Corbyn (centre) and Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard talk at Alexander Dennis Credit: Jane Barlow/PA