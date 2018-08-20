Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Knife attack on police in Barcelona ‘terrorist incident’

The man was shot dead by officers. Photo: AP

Barcelona police are treating a knife attack on officers at a city police station as a terrorist incident.

Commissioner Rafel Comes said officers shot the man dead after he entered the station in Cornella district and pulled out a knife.

Mr Comes said the man shouted "Allah" and other words that officers did not understand.

Police said the man "intended to attack police officers".

A body is taken on a stretcher after police shot the suspected terrorist. Credit: AP

Police have found no evidence linking the incident to last year’s terror attacks in Barcelona and nearby Cambrils, which killed 16 people.

Intelligence services are helping with the investigation.