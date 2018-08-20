Labour hits outs at ‘sickening’ anniversary gathering by former Lehman staff

Labour has condemned plans for a Lehman Brothers staff reunion as “sickening”, as bankers gear up for the 10-year anniversary of its collapse.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell was reacting to reports that hundreds of former workers are set to meet at a secret location in London to share cocktails and canapes on September 15.

The day marks a decade since Lehman Brothers collapsed in 2008, just over a year after the credit crunch began.

The email invitation for the reunion, which was seen and first reported by Financial News, was addressed to “Lehman Brothers & Sisters”.

It said: “It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years since the last of our Lehman days! … One of the best things about Lehman was the people.

“What better way to celebrate the 10th anniversary than getting everyone from former MDs to former analysts back together again!”