- ITV Report
-
Man held after fatal Dublin stabbing
Gardai have appealed for information after a man in his sixties was stabbed to death in south Dublin.
The man was stabbed in a house at Rutland Grove, Crumlin, on Sunday.
Emergency services were called to the scene at about 8pm where the man was discovered with stab wounds.
He was rushed to St James’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Gardai are continuing to question a man in his thirties who was arrested in connection with the incident.
He is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Crumlin Garda station.
Superintendent Michael Cryan said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the Rutland Grove and Clogher Road area of Dublin 12 between 8pm and 8.15pm on Sunday August 19 2018 to come forward.
“We are also trying to trace the movements of a red Toyota Yaris, described as a four-door hatchback with L plates and partial registration 04-WW, that was driven from the scene at Rutland Grove at about 8pm before it was recovered at approximately 8.20pm at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.
“We would also appeal to anyone with dash cam footage from the Rutland Grove or Connolly Hospital areas in and around the specified times to make it available to investigators.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Sundrive Road Garda station on 01-666 6600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
A post-mortem examination will be carried out on the victim by the State Pathologist on Monday at the City Morgue.
The investigation is ongoing.