Man held after fatal Dublin stabbing

Gardai have appealed for information after a man in his sixties was stabbed to death in south Dublin.

The man was stabbed in a house at Rutland Grove, Crumlin, on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 8pm where the man was discovered with stab wounds.

He was rushed to St James’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardai are continuing to question a man in his thirties who was arrested in connection with the incident.