Salih Khater remanded over suspected terror attack outside Houses of Parliament

A terror suspect accused of attempting to murder members of the public and police officers in an attack outside the Houses of Parliament has appeared in court.

Salih Khater, 29, allegedly drove his silver Ford Fiesta into cyclists and pedestrians before swerving towards police officers and crashing into a security barrier.

The Sudanese-born suspect, who is a British citizen, was arrested by armed police outside the Palace of Westminster last Tuesday.

Three people were treated for non-life threatening injuries after the crash.