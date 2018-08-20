More than 1,600 extra trauma victims alive today, report finds

The NHS in England has saved an additional 1,600 patients with severe injuries since a series of major trauma centres were established six years ago.

The 27 designated major trauma centres have been operating since April 2012, playing a vital role in saving the lives of victims of knife, gun and acid attack crimes.

They see seriously injured patients sent directly to the designated major trauma centres, bypassing smaller, local hospitals that offered less specialist care.

An independent report, which features in the latest issue of EClinicalMedicine published by The Lancet, shows patients also spent fewer days in hospital and had improved quality of life after receiving critical care.

The analysis of more than 110,000 patients admitted to 35 hospitals between 2008 and 2017 shows an increase of nearly a fifth in the odds of survival from severe injury in the five years from 2012.

Researchers calculated there were 595 additional survivors in 2017 – five years after the new system started – so they are ahead of the target for the eventual 450 to 600 additional survivors that NHS England predicted when the reorganisation was announced, as it takes between five and 10 years for a trauma system to “mature” and reach its full potential.

The report was compiled by the Trauma Audit and Research Network (TARN) based at the University of Manchester and supported by experts at the Universities of Leicester and Sheffield.