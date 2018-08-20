Mulberry warns over £3 million hit from House of Fraser collapse

Mulberry has warned that profits could take a £3 million hit followingthe collapse of department store chain House of Fraser.

The upmarket handbag maker said that the group’s profit for the year “will be materially reduced” as a result of flagging UK sales, particularly in House of Fraser, where it operates 21 concessions and employs 88 people.

Mulberry shares collapsed by nearly 30% in early trade.

“Since the group reported in June 2018, the UK market has continued to remain challenging and sales in House of Fraser stores have been particularly affected.

“If these sales trends in the UK continue into the key trading period of the second half of the financial year, the group’s profit for the whole year will be materially reduced,” Mulberry said.