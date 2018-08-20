Nike accused of 'targeting the current gang culture for profit' with £70 balaclava

Nike has come under fire for selling a £70 balaclava, which critics say is marketing gang culture.

The Nike x MMW balaclava, which appears to have been removed from the company’s website on Monday, is intended to keep wearers warm in cold weather conditions.

But the garment was slammed after images of a model wearing the military style head piece was shared widely online.

YouTuber Mr DT took to Twitter, accusing the brand of "targeting the current gang culture for profit".