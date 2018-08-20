October trial for husband who denies murdering wife

A husband has appeared in court to deny murdering his wife.

Christopher Kerrell, 35, of Whitton, near Knighton, Powys, is accused of killing mother-of-three Hollie Kerrell, 28, in April this year.

Kerrell appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Prosecutor Michael Jones QC said Kerrell would stand trial on October 27.

Judge Eleri Rees, The Recorder of Cardiff, remanded Kerrell in custody until his next court appearance.