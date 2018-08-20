Pope’s child abuse intervention too little too late – campaigner

The Pope’s latest intervention on child abuse days before his visit to Ireland is too little too late, a campaigner said.

Pope Francis said the church had delayed action and urged a culture of care at present and in the future as he published a strongly-worded letter on the subject.

He arrives in Ireland this weekend, a country where the Catholic church has been rocked by a series of sex abuse scandals involving members of religious orders.

Margaret McGuckin, leader of SAVIA (Survivors & Victims of Institutional Abuse), a charity set up to give a voice to victims of historic abuse in Northern Ireland, said: “It is a last-ditch attempt to see what he can do.

“It is too little too late, nothing will change.”

A Pennsylvania grand jury report published recently in the US found more than 300 priests abused more than 1,000 children.

The Pope expressed “shame and repentance”.

He added: “We acknowledge as an ecclesial community that we were not where we should have been, that we did not act in a timely manner, realising the magnitude and the gravity of the damage done to so many lives.

“We showed no care for the little ones; we abandoned them.”

The Pope is due to spend two days visiting Dublin and the Knock shrine in the West of Ireland this weekend.

He will meet Ireland’s President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, address a session of the World Meeting of Families and celebrate mass for half a million people at Phoenix Park.