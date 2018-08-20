Record numbers expected to attend World Meeting of Families in Dublin

Record-breaking numbers will descend on Dublin for the World Meeting of Families (WMOF) taking place this week. Over 37,000 people from 116 different countries are expected to attend the Royal Dublin Society (RDS) for a series of events as part of the Catholic festival. Families and pilgrimage groups will travel from as far as Africa, Canada, Europe, Australia and India for the three-day event. WMOF spokeswoman Brenda Drumm said that many of the visitors will be families.

A giant altar is constructed for outdoor masses as part of the World Meeting of Families taking place at the RDS in Dublin Credit: Niall Carson/PA

“We’ll have between 12,000 and 14,000 overseas visitors then the rest are from Ireland,” she said. “We will have around 6,500 people under the age of 18, and to put that into perspective, for the last Meeting of World Families in Philadelphia, the pastoral congress was attended by 17,000 people and there was 800 under-18s. “This is a paid event, all adults paid to get here while under-18s are free. “We have become a record breaking-event in a number of different ways. “We are using a huge number of square metres for our marquees and using every bit of available space. We’ve dedicated tent areas for children and young people.” Around 20,000 people will attend the daily mass at the RDS while some 290 speakers, which includes 90 laywomen and 65 laymen, will address a wide range of topics. “We are covering everything from technology, to domestic abuse, human trafficking, the impact of technology on family prayer life,” Ms Drumm added.

