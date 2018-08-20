Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood reveals how art 'helped' him through lung cancer and why he's using it to save rhinos

Ronnie Wood has revealed how painting helped him get "through" lung cancer.

The Rolling Stone guitarist, who was diagnosed in 2017, spoke to ITV News as he helped unveil an art installation raising awareness about the plight of rhinos on the brink of extinction.

He said: "Painting has really helped and the music helped me therapeutically get through everything and come back on my feet."

The sculptures he has helped paint will mark tourist hotspots across the capital including Trafalgar Square and Covent Garden.

Mr Wood attended the unveiling with his wife, Salley Humphreys, with whom he is raising young twins.