Rudy Giuliani clarifies ‘truth isn’t truth’ remarks

US president Donald Trump’s personal lawyer has explained that was not trying to make an existential point about the meaning of veracity when he declared “truth isn’t truth”.

Rudy Giuliani’s puzzling statement on NBC’s Meet the Press, following a similar comment by another adviser to Mr Trump last year about “alternative facts”, suggested that people in Mr Trump’s orbit might be denying the existence of reality.

Mr Giuliani said his intent was more mundane: to make the case that having Mr Trump sit down for an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team on alleged Russian collision would not accomplish much because of the conflicting nature of witnesses’ recollections.