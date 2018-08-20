Sinn Fein Belfast headquarters targeted by arsonists

Sinn Fein’s headquarters in Belfast have been targeted in an arson attack.

Damage was caused to a rear door of Connolly House in the incident in the early hours of Monday, with paint also thrown at the front of the building.

Sinn Fein West Belfast MP Paul Maskey branded the fire at the Andersonstown Road property as an “attack on the democratic process”.

“Last night’s disgraceful arson attack on our Connolly House office must be condemned by all,” he said.