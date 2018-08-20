Sudden infant death numbers rise for first time in three years

The number of babies dying from unexplained causes has increased for the first time in three years, new figures show. There were 219 deaths caused by sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) or without a known cause in England and Wales in 2016. This is up from 195 the previous year and the highest number since 2013 when there were 252. However there has been an overall drop in unexplained infant deaths over the last decade, with the number falling 23.2% since 2006.

Charity The Lullaby Trust, which raises awareness of SIDS, said it was “deeply concerned” by the recent rise. The figures, published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), include deaths among children less than one year old from SIDS and when no medical cause can be recorded. SIDS is the sudden, unexpected and unexplained death of an otherwise seemingly healthy baby. The exact cause of SIDS is unknown, but maternal smoking during pregnancy, exposure to tobacco smoke, overheating and an unsafe sleeping environment have been linked to unexplained infant deaths.

