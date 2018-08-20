Taliban take at least 100 hostages despite Afghan president’s Eid ceasefire call

The Taliban have taken more than 100 people, including women and children, hostage in an ambush in the north Afghanistan, officials have said.

This comes despite President Ashraf Ghani’s call for a ceasefire with the Taliban during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

Mohammad Yusouf Ayubi, the head of the provincial council in Kunduz province, said the insurgents stopped three buses on the road near Khan Abad district on Monday and abducted the passengers.

Mr Ayubi believes the Taliban were looking for government employees or members of the security forces.

Abdul Rahman Aqtash, a police chief in neighbouring Takhar province, said the passengers were from Badakhshan and Takhar provinces and were travelling to the capital, Kabul.

There was no comment from the Taliban but the area of the incident is under Taliban control.

President Ghani made the ceasefire announcement on Sunday during celebrations of the 99th anniversary of Afghanistan’s independence.

“The ceasefire should be observed from both sides, and its continuation and duration also depend on the Taliban’s stand,” he stressed.

He added that should the Taliban agree, it would be observed over Monday and Tuesday, the Eid holidays.

He said he hoped extensions could also be agreed upon to make it last until November 20, which will mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.