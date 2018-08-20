Travellers urged to check vaccination status as European measles cases soar

Holidaymakers have been given fresh warnings to ensure they are vaccinated against measles after it emerged European cases have reached an eight-year high.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned the number of cases of the highly infectious disease during 2018 have already outstripped any year since 2010.

Across Europe there were more than 41,000 measles cases recorded during the first six months of 2018, including 37 deaths.

The WHO said the highest annual total for measles cases since 2010 was recorded in 2017 when 23,927 cases were identified.

The global health body said France, Georgia, Greece, Italy, Russia, Serbia and Ukraine have had more than 1,000 cases each so far in 2018.

Ukraine has been the hardest hit with over 23,000 people affected, it said.