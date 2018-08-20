Village of Knock gets ready for Pope visit

Bedecked in bunting, flags and tens of thousands of flowers, the small village of Knock in the west of Ireland is quickly preparing for the arrival of Pope Francis. The excitement has been sweeping across the Co Mayo village since the Pontiff’s visit was confirmed in June – and with more than 45,000 people expected to line the streets, the locals have been working around the clock. Around one-and-a-half million pilgrims visit Knock Shrine every year to see the site where some 15 people witnessed an apparition of the Virgin Mary, St Joseph and St John the Evangelist in August 1879.

Pope Francis prayer cards on sale in Knock, Co Mayo Credit: Niall Carson/PA

With just days to go before the Papal visit, Knock is bedecked in the Vatican colours and Pope Francis’ head appears on flags, posters, coffee mugs and fridge magnets. The Pope’s visit will last around 80 minutes and will include a tour around the village and a visit to the Apparition Chapel before he addresses the crowd from a stage. Fr Richard Gibbons, who has been the parish priest of Knock and rector of Knock Shrine for six years, has been instrumental in the huge planning operation. From tree cutting, to painting and deciding on water locations, Fr Gibbons described the practicalities of preparing for a Pope visit.

“It has been absolutely hectic since we got notification officially in June,” he said. “Everyone has put in 110% and wanted to help in any way they can. “We’re pretty much ready, there are a few bits and pieces to put in place – but we are getting down to signing off on a lot of things. “It goes from tree cutting to how many people you have to put in place, to bringing in the pilgrims to water locations, grass cutting and medical locations, security, painting and food, accommodation and parking – there’s a plethora of stuff to do. “Before the Pope arrives there will be music, song and prayer. Then when he gets to Knock, he will go inside the Apparition Chapel for a private prayer where he will light a candle for families and then he will present gold rosary beads to Our Lady and he will come out and go to the staged area where he will address the crowd. “After he leaves, we will have the open air mass at the Shrine. “The excitement is palpable and everyone is getting their place ready and cleaned. “People are just excited in anticipation of this visit as it means so much to them. “There’s a sense of joyfulness as well. “No one ever imagines they will be lucky enough to welcome a Pope to the place where they are in charge of. “I’m honoured and excited myself about it. It’s a tremendous honour for anyone to welcome the Holy Father as it recognises the work of the Shrine and we’ve done a lot of work over the years in terms of renewing the Shrine and refurbishing the Basilica.”

People visit the basilica in Knock Shrine in Co Mayo Credit: Niall Carson/PA