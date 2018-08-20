Why you shouldn’t flush your contact lenses down the drain

Disposable contact lenses being discarded down the drain are posing a threat to the environment by contributing to plastic pollution, according to new research.

The study by The Arizona State University (ASU) suggests around 2-3 billion lenses are flushed down the toilet each year in the US, generating 20-23 metric tons (44,000-51,000 lbs) of wastewater plastics.

Charles Rolsky, a PhD student at ASU and one of the study authors, said: “We found that 15-20% of contact-lens wearers are flushing the lenses down the sink or toilet.

“This is a pretty large number, considering roughly 45 million people in the US alone wear contact lenses.”

These lenses then end up in wastewater treatment plants and farmland as sewage sludge, according to the researchers.