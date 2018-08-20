Woman killed by alligator while trying to protect dog

A woman trying to protect her dog has been killed by an alligator which pulled her into a lagoon at a private US resort, authorities said. Cassandra Cline, 45, of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, was walking the dog along a residential area of Sea Pines Resort when she was attacked, officials said. The 8ft alligator was later found and put down, Sam Chappalear of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources told the Island Packet newspaper.

“It appears the alligator went after her dog and she tried to protect it,” Mr Chappalear said. The dog was unharmed. Captain Robert McCullough of the Department of Natural Resources said: “It’s common practice when we have an aggressive alligator like that, we put it down, but it will take some take some time to confirm it’s the right alligator.” Alligator attacks on humans are extremely rare, Mr Lucas said. Since 1976, there have only been about 20 attacks on people in the state, he said. Until 2016, none of the attacks had been fatal. In 2016, a 90-year-old woman wandered away from a Charleston care home and was found dead in a pond.

Police at the scene with Sea Pines security Credit: Drew Martin/Island Packet/AP