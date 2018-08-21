Social media star 'Little Nana Iris' takes on Dele Alli challenge for her Facebook fans at 91

'Little Nana Iris', as she is known as to her fans, has become a bit of an social media star after posting challenge videos on Facebook.

The 91-year-old pensioner Iris Amos has been taking on viral challenges with the help of her grandson Paul Giles.

The great-great-grandmother from Sunderland has gone viral with her videos and gained over 60,000 Facebook fans.

Her latest post has more than 80,000 views as she attempts the 'Dele Alli challenge' which has stumped most sports fans.