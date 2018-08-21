Barnum’s Animals Crackers packaging changed to show beasts in the wild

The packaging of Barnum’s Animals Crackers has been re-designed in response to complaints from animal rights campaigners.

Peta, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, which has been protesting against the use of animals in circuses for more than 30 years, wrote a letter to Mondelez, the parent company of Nabisco, in the spring of 2016 calling for a re-design.

“Given the egregious cruelty inherent in circuses that use animals and the public’s swelling opposition to the exploitation of animals used for entertainment, we urge Nabisco to update its packaging in order to show animals who are free to roam in their natural habitats,” Peta said in its letter.

Mondelez agreed and started working on a re-design.