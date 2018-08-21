Syrian leader Bashar Assad marks Eid at Damascus mosque after year of victories

Syria’s President Bashar Assad has attended prayers for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha in Damascus, the seat of his power.

State-run television showed Mr Assad saluting worshippers as he arrived at the al-Rawda mosque and various footage of him praying and talking to people following prayers.

It is the first Eid al-Adha since Syrian troops, backed by Russia, recaptured suburbs of Damascus earlier this year and areas in southern Syria previously held by rebels.