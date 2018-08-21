Blaze breaks out at Dublin recycling centre

Firefighters have been battling a massive blaze that broke out at a recycling plant in Dublin. Extensive damage has been caused to the Greenogue Recycling Plant after the fire broke out shortly after midnight on Tuesday. No-one was injured in the blaze but residents in the area are being urged to keep their windows closed because of heavy smoke.

Around six units were called to the scene to deal with the substantial industrial fire off the N7. Operations continued throughout the early hours of the morning to contain the fire and to prevent it from spreading. A spokesman for the Dublin Fire Brigade said crews faced extremely difficult conditions and that units are still at the scene and are likely to be there for some time.

