- ITV Report
-
Body of enormous dead whale washed ashore on US beach
An enormous whale carcass has washed ashore on a beach in the US state of Massachusetts.
The carcass of the 16-metre-long fin whale was discovered on the sand in Duxbury, about 25 miles southeast of Boston, prompting officials to close the beach.
Nonetheless a crowd gathered as marine biologists examined the animal on Monday.
Wildlife conservationists reportedly said the whale had beached itself somewhere nearby over the weekend.
The current then pushed in onto the beach, they said.